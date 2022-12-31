All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 31 22 6 2 1 47 89 71 Providence 30 17 6 5 2 41 86 81 Bridgeport 31 14 11 5 1 34 108 107 Charlotte 29 15 11 2 1 33 82 90 WB/Scranton 27 13 9 2 3 31 78 68 Lehigh Valley 29 14 12 2 1 31 84 88 Springfield 31 13 13 1 4 31 90 91 Hartford 29 11 13 1 4 27 80 95

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 29 19 8 1 1 40 102 89 Rochester 27 16 9 1 1 34 92 90 Utica 27 13 9 4 1 31 89 86 Syracuse 28 13 11 2 2 30 103 101 Laval 31 12 15 3 1 28 108 116 Cleveland 27 12 12 1 2 27 102 112 Belleville 30 12 16 2 0 26 99 117

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 30 18 7 3 2 41 116 81 Rockford 30 17 10 1 2 37 109 97 Milwaukee 29 17 10 0 2 36 103 83 Manitoba 27 16 8 2 1 35 87 79 Iowa 30 13 13 2 2 30 90 99 Chicago 28 10 14 3 1 24 83 114 Grand Rapids 28 11 16 1 0 23 81 115

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 28 20 7 1 0 41 115 70 Coachella Valley 28 19 6 3 0 41 106 82 Colorado 30 18 10 2 0 38 88 75 Abbotsford 28 17 9 1 1 36 102 89 Tucson 29 14 11 4 0 32 100 99 Ontario 26 15 10 0 1 31 79 71 San Jose 31 13 17 0 1 27 79 108 Henderson 32 12 18 0 2 26 83 88 Bakersfield 29 11 17 1 0 23 77 95 San Diego 31 8 23 0 0 16 82 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Iowa 2, Colorado 1

Laval 5, Syracuse 1

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 0

Utica 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 4, WB/Scranton 3

Rochester 5, Belleville 3

Springfield 6, Bridgeport 3

Abbotsford 4, Manitoba 2

Rockford 4, Chicago 3

Texas 7, Tucson 3

Calgary 2, Bakersfield 1

Coachella Valley 4, San Jose 0

Henderson 4, San Diego 1

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 12:31 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 5:30 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Henderson, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Abbotsford at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.