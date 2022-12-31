All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|31
|22
|6
|2
|1
|47
|89
|71
|Providence
|30
|17
|6
|5
|2
|41
|86
|81
|Bridgeport
|31
|14
|11
|5
|1
|34
|108
|107
|Charlotte
|29
|15
|11
|2
|1
|33
|82
|90
|WB/Scranton
|27
|13
|9
|2
|3
|31
|78
|68
|Lehigh Valley
|29
|14
|12
|2
|1
|31
|84
|88
|Springfield
|31
|13
|13
|1
|4
|31
|90
|91
|Hartford
|29
|11
|13
|1
|4
|27
|80
|95
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|29
|19
|8
|1
|1
|40
|102
|89
|Rochester
|27
|16
|9
|1
|1
|34
|92
|90
|Utica
|27
|13
|9
|4
|1
|31
|89
|86
|Syracuse
|28
|13
|11
|2
|2
|30
|103
|101
|Laval
|31
|12
|15
|3
|1
|28
|108
|116
|Cleveland
|27
|12
|12
|1
|2
|27
|102
|112
|Belleville
|30
|12
|16
|2
|0
|26
|99
|117
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|30
|18
|7
|3
|2
|41
|116
|81
|Rockford
|30
|17
|10
|1
|2
|37
|109
|97
|Milwaukee
|29
|17
|10
|0
|2
|36
|103
|83
|Manitoba
|27
|16
|8
|2
|1
|35
|87
|79
|Iowa
|30
|13
|13
|2
|2
|30
|90
|99
|Chicago
|28
|10
|14
|3
|1
|24
|83
|114
|Grand Rapids
|28
|11
|16
|1
|0
|23
|81
|115
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|28
|20
|7
|1
|0
|41
|115
|70
|Coachella Valley
|28
|19
|6
|3
|0
|41
|106
|82
|Colorado
|30
|18
|10
|2
|0
|38
|88
|75
|Abbotsford
|28
|17
|9
|1
|1
|36
|102
|89
|Tucson
|29
|14
|11
|4
|0
|32
|100
|99
|Ontario
|26
|15
|10
|0
|1
|31
|79
|71
|San Jose
|31
|13
|17
|0
|1
|27
|79
|108
|Henderson
|32
|12
|18
|0
|2
|26
|83
|88
|Bakersfield
|29
|11
|17
|1
|0
|23
|77
|95
|San Diego
|31
|8
|23
|0
|0
|16
|82
|125
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Iowa 2, Colorado 1
Laval 5, Syracuse 1
Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 0
Utica 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Providence 4, WB/Scranton 3
Rochester 5, Belleville 3
Springfield 6, Bridgeport 3
Abbotsford 4, Manitoba 2
Rockford 4, Chicago 3
Texas 7, Tucson 3
Calgary 2, Bakersfield 1
Coachella Valley 4, San Jose 0
Henderson 4, San Diego 1
Charlotte at Cleveland, 12:31 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 5:30 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 5 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.