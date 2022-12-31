|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|15
|13
|1
|1
|36
|12
|40
|Man City
|15
|11
|2
|2
|43
|15
|35
|Newcastle
|16
|9
|6
|1
|32
|11
|33
|Man United
|16
|10
|2
|4
|24
|20
|32
|Tottenham
|16
|9
|3
|4
|33
|23
|30
|Liverpool
|16
|8
|4
|4
|33
|19
|28
|Brighton
|15
|7
|3
|5
|26
|20
|24
|Chelsea
|15
|7
|3
|5
|19
|17
|24
|Brentford
|17
|5
|8
|4
|27
|27
|23
|Fulham
|16
|6
|4
|6
|27
|26
|22
|Crystal Palace
|15
|5
|4
|6
|15
|21
|19
|Aston Villa
|16
|5
|3
|8
|17
|25
|18
|Leicester
|17
|5
|2
|10
|26
|30
|17
|Bournemouth
|16
|4
|4
|8
|18
|34
|16
|Leeds
|15
|4
|3
|8
|23
|29
|15
|Everton
|16
|3
|5
|8
|12
|19
|14
|West Ham
|17
|4
|2
|11
|13
|22
|14
|Wolverhampton
|17
|3
|4
|10
|10
|26
|13
|Nottingham Forest
|16
|3
|4
|9
|11
|33
|13
|Southampton
|16
|3
|3
|10
|14
|30
|12
___
Brentford 2, Tottenham 2
Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 3
Everton 1, Wolverhampton 2
Leicester 0, Newcastle 3
Southampton 1, Brighton 3
Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 3
Arsenal 3, West Ham 1
Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0
Man United 3, Nottingham Forest 0
Leeds 1, Man City 3
West Ham 0, Brentford 2
Liverpool 2, Leicester 1
Wolverhampton 0, Man United 1
Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Newcastle, 2:45 p.m.
Everton vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.
Man United vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. West Ham, 2:45 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
|Burnley
|25
|15
|8
|2
|50
|24
|53
|Sheffield United
|25
|15
|5
|5
|43
|22
|50
|Blackburn
|25
|13
|0
|12
|29
|30
|39
|Sunderland
|25
|10
|7
|8
|37
|28
|37
|Watford
|25
|10
|7
|8
|30
|28
|37
|Middlesbrough
|25
|10
|6
|9
|38
|32
|36
|Norwich
|25
|10
|6
|9
|32
|28
|36
|Luton Town
|24
|9
|9
|6
|29
|25
|36
|Millwall
|24
|10
|6
|8
|29
|26
|36
|Reading
|25
|11
|3
|11
|29
|35
|36
|West Brom
|25
|9
|8
|8
|33
|26
|35
|Swansea
|25
|9
|8
|8
|35
|34
|35
|QPR
|25
|10
|5
|10
|27
|30
|35
|Coventry
|24
|9
|7
|8
|26
|25
|34
|Preston
|25
|9
|7
|9
|23
|26
|34
|Birmingham
|25
|8
|8
|9
|26
|26
|32
|Stoke
|25
|8
|6
|11
|28
|33
|30
|Hull
|25
|8
|6
|11
|28
|41
|30
|Bristol City
|25
|7
|7
|11
|31
|34
|28
|Cardiff
|25
|7
|7
|11
|20
|28
|28
|Rotherham
|25
|6
|9
|10
|28
|36
|27
|Huddersfield
|24
|7
|4
|13
|23
|30
|25
|Blackpool
|25
|6
|7
|12
|27
|37
|25
|Wigan
|25
|6
|6
|13
|25
|42
|24
___
Watford 0, Millwall 2
Sunderland 2, Blackburn 1
Bristol City 0, West Brom 2
Hull 1, Blackpool 1
Middlesbrough 4, Wigan 1
Preston 1, Huddersfield 2
Rotherham 2, Stoke 2
Sheffield United 3, Coventry 1
Cardiff 0, QPR 0
Luton Town 2, Norwich 1
Reading 2, Swansea 1
Burnley 3, Birmingham 0
QPR 0, Luton Town 3
Blackburn 1, Middlesbrough 2
Coventry 0, Cardiff 0
Huddersfield 2, Rotherham 0
Millwall 0, Bristol City 0
Wigan 1, Sunderland 4
West Brom 2, Preston 0
Blackpool 1, Sheffield United 2
Birmingham 0, Hull 1
Norwich 1, Reading 1
Swansea 4, Watford 0
Stoke 0, Burnley 1
Blackburn vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
|Plymouth
|24
|16
|5
|3
|43
|25
|53
|Ipswich
|24
|14
|7
|3
|46
|24
|49
|Sheffield Wednesday
|24
|14
|7
|3
|40
|18
|49
|Barnsley
|22
|12
|4
|6
|30
|18
|40
|Derby
|23
|10
|8
|5
|29
|17
|38
|Bolton
|23
|10
|7
|6
|27
|20
|37
|Peterborough
|23
|11
|2
|10
|39
|28
|35
|Wycombe
|24
|10
|5
|9
|30
|26
|35
|Port Vale
|23
|9
|5
|9
|24
|31
|32
|Portsmouth
|21
|7
|10
|4
|28
|24
|31
|Exeter
|24
|8
|7
|9
|37
|36
|31
|Bristol Rovers
|24
|8
|7
|9
|38
|41
|31
|Oxford United
|23
|7
|8
|8
|29
|26
|29
|Shrewsbury
|23
|8
|5
|10
|23
|26
|29
|Lincoln
|22
|6
|10
|6
|22
|27
|28
|Cheltenham
|22
|8
|4
|10
|17
|23
|28
|Fleetwood Town
|23
|5
|11
|7
|25
|25
|26
|Charlton
|23
|5
|10
|8
|33
|34
|25
|Cambridge United
|23
|7
|3
|13
|21
|34
|24
|Burton Albion
|24
|5
|7
|12
|32
|45
|22
|Accrington Stanley
|22
|5
|7
|10
|21
|34
|22
|Milton Keynes Dons
|23
|6
|3
|14
|22
|33
|21
|Forest Green
|24
|5
|5
|14
|20
|46
|20
|Morecambe
|23
|3
|9
|11
|19
|34
|18
___
Accrington Stanley 1, Barnsley 1
Burton Albion 3, Lincoln 0
Cambridge United 2, Shrewsbury 1
Charlton 1, Peterborough 1
Cheltenham 0, Plymouth 1
Exeter 0, Portsmouth 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Ipswich 3, Oxford United 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Forest Green 0
Port Vale 1, Morecambe 0
Wycombe 2, Bristol Rovers 1
Bolton 0, Derby 0
Barnsley 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Bristol Rovers 3, Exeter 4
Forest Green 1, Burton Albion 2
Morecambe 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Oxford United 3, Charlton 1
Peterborough 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Plymouth 1, Wycombe 0
Portsmouth 2, Ipswich 2
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Port Vale 0
Shrewsbury 0, Cheltenham 1
Derby 1, Cambridge United 0
Lincoln 1, Bolton 1
Bristol Rovers vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
|Leyton Orient
|23
|16
|5
|2
|35
|12
|53
|Stevenage
|23
|14
|6
|3
|34
|17
|48
|Northampton
|23
|12
|7
|4
|38
|24
|43
|Carlisle
|23
|10
|9
|4
|36
|23
|39
|Swindon
|24
|10
|8
|6
|28
|24
|38
|Mansfield Town
|23
|11
|5
|7
|32
|29
|38
|Bradford
|22
|10
|6
|6
|27
|21
|36
|Salford
|22
|10
|5
|7
|28
|20
|35
|Barrow
|23
|11
|2
|10
|29
|28
|35
|Stockport County
|22
|10
|4
|8
|33
|22
|34
|AFC Wimbledon
|23
|9
|7
|7
|28
|26
|34
|Doncaster
|23
|10
|4
|9
|28
|33
|34
|Walsall
|22
|9
|6
|7
|27
|20
|33
|Tranmere
|23
|9
|6
|8
|25
|19
|33
|Sutton United
|24
|9
|5
|10
|23
|30
|32
|Grimsby Town
|22
|7
|6
|9
|25
|27
|27
|Crewe
|21
|6
|7
|8
|18
|27
|25
|Newport County
|23
|6
|6
|11
|21
|25
|24
|Harrogate Town
|22
|6
|4
|12
|27
|33
|22
|Crawley Town
|23
|5
|6
|12
|24
|37
|21
|Hartlepool
|23
|4
|6
|13
|21
|42
|18
|Colchester
|23
|4
|5
|14
|20
|31
|17
|Rochdale
|22
|4
|3
|15
|18
|35
|15
|Gillingham
|22
|2
|8
|12
|7
|27
|14
___
AFC Wimbledon 1, Newport County 1
Carlisle 1, Bradford 0
Crawley Town 1, Sutton United 2
Gillingham 0, Colchester 1
Harrogate Town 3, Grimsby Town 2
Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 1
Rochdale 1, Hartlepool 2
Salford 1, Barrow 1
Stockport County 2, Crewe 0
Swindon 1, Walsall 2
Tranmere 3, Doncaster 0
Leyton Orient 0, Stevenage 0
Crewe 0, Carlisle 3
Barrow 1, Tranmere 2
Bradford 1, Harrogate Town 0
Colchester 1, AFC Wimbledon 2
Grimsby Town 1, Salford 4
Hartlepool 1, Mansfield Town 2
Northampton 1, Swindon 2
Sutton United 2, Gillingham 1
Walsall 0, Stockport County 2
Doncaster 4, Rochdale 3
Newport County 0, Leyton Orient 0
Stevenage 3, Crawley Town 1
Bradford vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
