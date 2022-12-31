NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Buffalo
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|420
|263
|Miami
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|365
|370
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|284
|282
|New England
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|318
|291
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|353
|331
|Tennessee
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|282
|339
|e-Indianapolis
|4
|10
|1
|.300
|248
|357
|e-Houston
|2
|12
|1
|.167
|254
|358
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Cincinnati
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|391
|306
|x-Baltimore
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|321
|272
|Pittsburgh
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|264
|319
|e-Cleveland
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|323
|343
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|438
|332
|x-L.A. Chargers
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|332
|343
|Las Vegas
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|348
|350
|e-Denver
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|232
|304
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Philadelphia
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|445
|308
|x-Dallas
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|461
|316
|N.Y. Giants
|8
|6
|1
|.567
|311
|339
|Washington
|7
|7
|1
|.500
|285
|313
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|266
|304
|Carolina
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|313
|337
|New Orleans
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|303
|325
|e-Atlanta
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|315
|350
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Minnesota
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|378
|373
|Detroit
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|392
|401
|Green Bay
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|313
|334
|e-Chicago
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|303
|393
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-San Francisco
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|375
|230
|Seattle
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|365
|379
|e-L.A. Rams
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|281
|334
|e-Arizona
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|308
|391
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Dallas 27, Tennessee 13
Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.
Miami at New England, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.