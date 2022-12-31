Taipei MRT reports 960,000 passengers before New Year’s Eve celebrations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) network transported 960,000 passengers by 5 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 31), or 40,000 more than the previous New Year’s Eve.

The annual countdown and fireworks at the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper preceded by hour-long concerts sometimes attract upward of 1 million people, but the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on celebrations since 2020.

As the government ended many pandemic-related restrictions over the past few months, the number of revelers had been expected to surge by more than 40,000. However, the rainy weather and the three-day holiday enticing people to travel had toned down expectations, the Liberty Times reported.

The Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) nevertheless still mobilized 2,800 people, including 440 at the four stations closest to Taipei 101, in order to help passengers and keep foot traffic flowing in order to prevent overcrowding.

While New Year’s Eve celebrations in Taiwan have never been marred by stampedes, the death of more than 150 Halloween revelers in the South Korean capital of Seoul last Oct. 29 motivated the authorities to be extra vigilant.

By 7 p.m., 20,000 partiers had shown up at the area’s concerts, 5,000 more than last year, city officials said. Similar concerts were taking place Saturday night in most major cities in Taiwan.

