Taiwan Railways Administration receives Lunar New Year bomb threat

Sender of signed messages vows to place bombs on Songshan, Nangang station platforms

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/31 17:38
File photo of passengers disembarking a train at a platform.

File photo of passengers disembarking a train at a platform. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) on Friday (Dec. 30) received messages threatening to bomb Songshan Station, Nangang Station, and another unnamed station during the Lunar New Year holiday.

UDN cited TRA as saying it received three messages that were signed with the sender’s phone number and email address through its customer inquiry system late at night on Friday. The sender threatened to place bombs on platform 1 of Songshan and Nangang stations on Jan. 23, as well as on platform 2 of an unnamed station on Jan. 25.

The Railway Police Bureau is currently investigating the case. Other authorities have been notified about the messages.

In the past, when similar incidents occurred, threat message senders mostly used foreign internet protocol addresses.

The TRA said it has reported the issue to the competent authorities and reinforced patrolling in stations and trains. The TRA added that it usually makes arrangements to strengthen security during the Lunar New Year holiday.
Taiwan Railways Administration
TRA
bomb threat
Songshan Station
Nangang Station
Lunar New Year

