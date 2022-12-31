Taiwan economy emerges bruised but hopeful after tough 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan stocks fell in 2022 by more than 20%, wiping out a market capitalization of more than NT$12 trillion (US$411 billion), while the New Taiwan dollar slid almost 10% against the U.S. dollar.

The fall in stocks was as high as 22.4% and was the largest single-year drop since the financial tsunami of 2009, according to a UDN report on Saturday (Dec. 31). Friday (Dec. 30) was 2022’s last trading day and the Taiwan stock market closed in red at 14,137 points, rising 52 points in a single day, but losing 4,081 points for the year.

This has put pressure on the Taiwan dollar. Consequently, it finished at NT$30.70 against the U.S. dollar, which is NT$3.09 down, or 9.83% lower than the previous year.

This was the biggest fall since 1997 when the local currency plunged 15.7%. Aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Russia-Ukraine war, COVID-19, and inflation were cited by UDN as reasons for the mini-crash.

UDN said the value of the stock market slid from NT$56.3 trillion at the end of last year to NT$44.27 trillion. This was equivalent to individual shareholder losses of NT$1 million, based on 12 million Taiwanese opening accounts in January 2022.

It also quoted an expert as saying that stocks would continue to be affected in the first half of 2023, but the outlook after that should be more positive. Generally, the economy was judged to be on a secure footing with sound fundamentals.