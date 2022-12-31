Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

South Taiwan taxi driver takes scammer straight to police

Taxi driver suspicious of passenger receiving money from elderly man

  150
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/31 16:38
The police was able to see through the scam suspect's claim that he withdrew NT$500,000 in cash by the money bands bearing the bank's name.

The police was able to see through the scam suspect's claim that he withdrew NT$500,000 in cash by the money bands bearing the bank's name. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After witnessing his passenger get money from an elderly man, an alert taxi driver in Yunlin drove the scam suspect to the police, helping the victim recover NT$500,000 (US$16,300) in cash.

According to ETtoday, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 29) at around 1 p.m. The unnamed taxi driver, 66, noticed the 22-year-old suspect surnamed Liao (廖) received money from an elderly man after driving him to Gukeng.

The taxi driver grew suspicious of Liao because of this, and after Liao got back in the taxi, he drove straight to a police station. When Liao realized what the driver had done, he got out of the car in an attempt to escape on foot.

The driver got out of his car to chase him, shouting that there was a scammer, which drew the police’s attention. Together, the driver and the police subdued the suspect and arrested him near the police station.

The police found NT$500,000 in cash in Liao’s backpack. Though Liao claimed he had withdrawn the money from an ATM machine, the banknotes were wrapped with bands bearing the name of a Taiwan Cooperative Bank branch, indicating otherwise.

The victim, surnamed Lin (林), retrieved his money after being notified about the incident. He was allegedly told by someone pretending to be from law enforcement his National Health Insurance card had been used without authorization, a type of scam common in Taiwan.

Lin’s case has been transferred to the Yunlin District Prosecutors Office for further investigation. Yunlin County Police Bureau Douliu Precinct thanked the taxi driver for his bravery and assistance and urged the public to be aware of similar scams, to which the elderly often fall victim.

South Taiwan taxi driver takes scammer straight to police
Yunlin police thank the unnamed taxi driver (center) for his heroism. (CNA photo)
scam
fraud
Yunlin
taxi
taxi driver
National Health Insurance card

RELATED ARTICLES

12 Vietnamese students duped into sex trade in Taipei
12 Vietnamese students duped into sex trade in Taipei
2022/12/21 12:52
Taiwan flags ‘buy pet food and get a pet’ scam
Taiwan flags ‘buy pet food and get a pet’ scam
2022/12/17 16:39
Blatant hawking of counterfeit money seen on Taiwan social media posts
Blatant hawking of counterfeit money seen on Taiwan social media posts
2022/12/17 11:26
Taiwan increases penalty for organized crime in wake of job scams in Cambodia
Taiwan increases penalty for organized crime in wake of job scams in Cambodia
2022/12/15 15:39
Taxi fare in Greater Taipei to rise to NT$85 next year
Taxi fare in Greater Taipei to rise to NT$85 next year
2022/12/15 12:33