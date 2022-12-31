TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan granted citizenship to 36 foreign professionals in 2022, taking the total to 253 since the start of the program at the end of 2016, reports said Saturday (Dec. 31).

An amendment of the Nationality Act approved six years ago has allowed foreign individuals to receive Taiwan citizenship without having to give up their original nationality if they are officially recognized as professionals.

Of the 36 who applied for a Taiwan passport during the past year, 15 were active in the education sector, nine in technology, and five in medicine. Looking at their original nationality, 11 were Malaysians, four Americans, and three Vietnamese, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Four of them already held a Plum Blossom Card, a permanent residence permit for foreigners who have made special contributions to Taiwan, invested in the country, or are senior professionals. The 32 others were approved for citizenship during special review meetings by the Ministry of Interior (MOI).

The MOI Department of Household Registration has a website which explains the procedure to apply for participation in the program.