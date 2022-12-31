Taiwan local COVID cases surge by 43% to 25,674

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 25,674 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Dec. 31), a surge of 43.03% from the previous Saturday, as well as 38 deaths and 81 imported cases.

Figures for local infections dropped to just above 10,000 a day earlier in the month, but have been back above 20,000 since Dec. 27. A peak was expected in late January and early February amid a surge of new cases in China, and the Lunar New Year holiday. From Sunday (Jan. 1), passengers arriving from China by plane or ship must undergo saliva PCR tests upon arrival in Taiwan.

According to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), Saturday’s new local cases included 11,650 males and 14,010 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 5,405, followed by Taichung City with 3,212 cases, and Taipei City with 2,981. Taoyuan, Kaohsiung, Tainan, and Changhua County each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 38 newly reported deaths were 24 male and 14 female local cases aged between 40 and 99, with 35 suffering from chronic diseases and 23 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between June 5 and Dec. 28, and passed away between June 7 and Dec. 28.

The 81 new imported cases included 44 males and 37 females, aged from under 5 to 79. They arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 30 and Dec. 30.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan has registered 8,847,360 COVID cases, including 8,807,105 domestic cases and 40,201 imported ones. The 15,253 fatalities include 15,236 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 2,970 deaths, Taipei City 1,656, Taichung City 1,628, Kaohsiung City 1,505, Tainan City 1,136, and Taoyuan City 1,126.