Ketamine gang in north Taiwan raided

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB) confirmed Saturday (Dec. 31) it had cracked down on a gang of ketamine dealers in the Luzhu District of Taoyuan, in the north of Taiwan.

CNA cited the investigation bureau as saying three men were arrested as a result of the raid. Two of the suspects reportedly injured themselves jumping from the third floor of the building.

As a result, a man surnamed Zhou (周) had a leg injury and was arrested on the spot. Meanwhile, a man surnamed Guo (郭) hurt his ribs and managed to get away but was tracked down about 15 days later after seeking medical care under an assumed name.

A third man, surnamed Li (黎), allegedly kept a first floor security watch on the apartment building in Luzhu. Zhou and Guo, meanwhile, manufactured ketamine on the second floor.

The bureau press release said Li would open the shutters to the apartment building every day and watch TV on the sofa. However, he was, in turn, being watched by investigators.

The bureau said it only discovered what drugs the gang was making after the forensics team examined chemicals it had been transporting. The task force seized 6.47 kilograms of ketamine and 3 kg of a ketamine precursor. There was also drug-making paraphernalia on site.

The bureau of investigation added that the price of illegal drugs had gone up because of two years of border controls due to COVID-19.