Taiwan central bank will weigh climate change risks to economy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s central bank will look at climate change risk when looking at rate changes or making economic forecasts, a number of sources reported Friday (Dec. 30).

In a statement on climate change, the central bank said it will take into account global warming when making financial forecasts, according to a Reuters report. Some central banks of other leading nations already do this.

The central bank is expected to work with the Financial Supervisory Commission to create a healthy environment for sustainable investment, and to factor in climate risks when making national GDP forecasts.

It would also do research on climate change risk, and consult experts in the field. Taiwan is looking to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.