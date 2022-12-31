Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan central bank will weigh climate change risks to economy

Central bank expected to work with Financial Supervisory Commission on sustainable investment

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/12/31 11:47
Taiwan's central bank building in Taipei. (Wikipedia Commons photo)

Taiwan's central bank building in Taipei. (Wikipedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s central bank will look at climate change risk when looking at rate changes or making economic forecasts, a number of sources reported Friday (Dec. 30).

In a statement on climate change, the central bank said it will take into account global warming when making financial forecasts, according to a Reuters report. Some central banks of other leading nations already do this.

The central bank is expected to work with the Financial Supervisory Commission to create a healthy environment for sustainable investment, and to factor in climate risks when making national GDP forecasts.

It would also do research on climate change risk, and consult experts in the field. Taiwan is looking to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
GDP
net-zero
net-zero emissions
Financial Supervisory Commission
central bank

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan FSC fines bank, cuts chief executive's salary over outages
Taiwan FSC fines bank, cuts chief executive's salary over outages
2022/12/29 18:42
Bank advocates improving financial accessibility in Taiwan
Bank advocates improving financial accessibility in Taiwan
2022/12/29 15:00
Taiwan Central Bank governor appointed to new 5-year term
Taiwan Central Bank governor appointed to new 5-year term
2022/12/27 18:37
Taiwan university holds master forum on carbohydrate-based solutions
Taiwan university holds master forum on carbohydrate-based solutions
2022/12/23 20:00
Taiwan minister sees economy improving in second half of 2023
Taiwan minister sees economy improving in second half of 2023
2022/12/21 19:57