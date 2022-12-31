Northeasterly winds to dictate north, east Taiwan weather next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As northeasterly winds wane and strengthen during the first week of 2023, north and east Taiwan will see fluctuating levels of rain while the weather in other areas will be mostly cloudy to sunny.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), northeasterly winds will weaken on Sunday (Jan. 1) and Monday (Jan. 2), meaning temperatures will rise slightly in Taiwan. However, the chance of rain remains high in areas north of Taoyuan, east Taiwan, and the Hengchun Peninsula.

Additionally, although the weather will mostly be cloudy in other areas, due to a cloud system in the south, there may be sporadic rain in south Taiwan and mountainous areas in north Taiwan.

On Tuesday (Jan. 3) and Wednesday (Jan. 4), northeasterly winds will strengthen, bringing down temperatures in north and northeast Taiwan. Other areas will see cooler mornings and evenings.

Areas north of Taoyuan, east Taiwan, and the Hengchun Peninsula will see sporadic rain, while parts of northeast Taiwan will see heavier rain. Skies will range from cloudy to sunny in other areas.

On Thursday (Jan. 5) and Friday (Jan. 6), northeasterly winds will wane once again. While temperatures in north and northeast Taiwan will rise slightly, mornings and evenings throughout Taiwan will remain cool.

Aside from the greater Taipei area, eastern counties, and the Hengchun Peninsula, which will see sporadic rain, skies will range from cloudy to sunny.

Between Saturday (Jan. 6) and Jan. 9, north and northeast Taiwan will see cool temperatures overall, and other areas will see cool mornings and evenings. There will be sporadic rain in north and east Taiwan while skies stay cloudy to sunny in other areas.

As the strength of northeasterly winds during these days will near that of a continental cold air mass, the CWB asks the public to pay attention to updated weather forecasts and be wary of changing temperatures.