English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Brentford 2, Tottenham 2
Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 3
Everton 1, Wolverhampton 2
Leicester 0, Newcastle 3
Southampton 1, Brighton 3
Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 3
Arsenal 3, West Ham 1
Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0
Man United 3, Nottingham Forest 0
Leeds 1, Man City 3
West Ham 0, Brentford 2
Liverpool 2, Leicester 1
Wolverhampton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Newcastle, 2:45 p.m.
Everton vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.
Man United vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. West Ham, 2:45 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
Watford 0, Millwall 2
Sunderland 2, Blackburn 1
Bristol City 0, West Brom 2
Hull 1, Blackpool 1
Middlesbrough 4, Wigan 1
Preston 1, Huddersfield 2
Rotherham 2, Stoke 2
Sheffield United 3, Coventry 1
Cardiff 0, QPR 0
Luton Town 2, Norwich 1
Reading 2, Swansea 1
Burnley 3, Birmingham 0
QPR 0, Luton Town 3
Blackburn 1, Middlesbrough 2
Coventry 0, Cardiff 0
Huddersfield 2, Rotherham 0
Millwall 0, Bristol City 0
Wigan 1, Sunderland 4
West Brom 2, Preston 0
Blackpool 1, Sheffield United 2
Birmingham 0, Hull 1
Norwich 1, Reading 1
Swansea 4, Watford 0
Stoke 0, Burnley 1
Blackburn vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
Accrington Stanley 1, Barnsley 1
Burton Albion 3, Lincoln 0
Cambridge United 2, Shrewsbury 1
Charlton 1, Peterborough 1
Cheltenham 0, Plymouth 1
Exeter 0, Portsmouth 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Ipswich 3, Oxford United 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Forest Green 0
Port Vale 1, Morecambe 0
Wycombe 2, Bristol Rovers 1
Bolton 0, Derby 0
Barnsley 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Bristol Rovers 3, Exeter 4
Forest Green 1, Burton Albion 2
Morecambe 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Oxford United 3, Charlton 1
Peterborough 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Plymouth 1, Wycombe 0
Portsmouth 2, Ipswich 2
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Port Vale 0
Shrewsbury 0, Cheltenham 1
Derby 1, Cambridge United 0
Lincoln 1, Bolton 1
Bristol Rovers vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon 1, Newport County 1
Carlisle 1, Bradford 0
Crawley Town 1, Sutton United 2
Gillingham 0, Colchester 1
Harrogate Town 3, Grimsby Town 2
Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 1
Rochdale 1, Hartlepool 2
Salford 1, Barrow 1
Stockport County 2, Crewe 0
Swindon 1, Walsall 2
Tranmere 3, Doncaster 0
Leyton Orient 0, Stevenage 0
Crewe 0, Carlisle 3
Barrow 1, Tranmere 2
Bradford 1, Harrogate Town 0
Colchester 1, AFC Wimbledon 2
Grimsby Town 1, Salford 4
Hartlepool 1, Mansfield Town 2
Northampton 1, Swindon 2
Sutton United 2, Gillingham 1
Walsall 0, Stockport County 2
Doncaster 4, Rochdale 3
Newport County 0, Leyton Orient 0
Stevenage 3, Crawley Town 1
Bradford vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd
Harrogate Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Aldershot 1, Woking 2
Altrincham 2, Halifax Town 1
Barnet 2, Boreham Wood 1
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidstone United FC 0
Dorking Wanderers 1, Eastleigh 1
Notts County 4, Oldham 1
Scunthorpe 1, Chesterfield 2
Southend 0, Bromley 1
Torquay United 1, Yeovil 1
Wealdstone 3, Maidenhead United 2
Wrexham 5, Solihull Moors 0
York City FC 0, Gateshead FC 3
Bromley vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Aldershot vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Altrincham vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. ppd
Scunthorpe vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd
York City FC vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.
Aldershot vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Aldershot vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.