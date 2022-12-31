Benzema nets 2, Madrid wins 1st game after World Cup break

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema scored two late goals to lead Real Madrid to a tough 2-0 win at 10-man Valladolid on Friday that provisionally puts the team atop the Spanish standings.

In Madrid’s first game since a seven-week World Cup break, Benzema and his teammates struggled at the modest Valladolid and needed a handball by Javi Sánchez spotted by the video assistant referee to get the breakthrough in the 83rd.

Benzema had a subdued showing in his first game since Nov. 2 after an injury kept the Ballon d’Or winner from playing for World Cup finalist France in Qatar.

But the striker coolly slotted his penalty kick into the left corner as goalkeeper Jordi Masip fell the other way to break the deadlock in the final minutes.

Valladolid was left a man down when striker Sergio León, one of its most incisive players, was shown a direct red card apparently for using inappropriate language while protesting the penalty decision.

Benzema then got his brace in the 89th on the break after a pass by substitute Eduardo Camavinga.

Before Benzema put Madrid ahead, Thibaut Courtois made two great saves to deny León and midfielder Álvaro Aguado.

Madrid moved one point ahead of Barcelona at the top of the standings before Xavi Hernández’s side plays a derby against Espanyol on Saturday.

