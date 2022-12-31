Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.86 to $80.26 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $2.45 to $85.91 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 9 cents to $2.46 a gallon. January heating oil rose 5 cents to $3.36 a gallon. February natural gas fell 8 cents to $4.48 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose 20 cents to $1,826.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 21 cents to $24.04 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.81 a pound.

The dollar fell to 131 Japanese yen from 132.90 yen. The euro rose to $1.0700 from $1.0677.