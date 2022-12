Business events scheduled for the coming month.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Jan. 2

Stock and bond markets are closed for New Year's Day (Observed)

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for November, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases minutes from its December interest-rate meeting.

THURSDAY, Jan. 5

WASHINGTON —Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, Jan 6

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases employment data for December, 8:30 a.m.

THURSDAY, Jan. 12

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for December, 8:30 a.m.; Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

MONDAY, Jan. 16

U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 18

WASHINGTON —.; Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for December, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases retail sales data for December, 8:30 a.m.

THURSDAY, Jan. 19

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, Jan. 20

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for December, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, Jan. 26

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, Jan. 27

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for December, 8:30 a.m.