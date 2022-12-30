Alexa
Burger King Taiwan to hike prices next week

Fast food rivals McDonald's, KFC already raised prices in December

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/30 20:48
Burger King Taiwan schedules price increases for Jan. 4. (Facebook, Burger King Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Burger King became the latest fast food chain to announce price rises in Taiwan Friday (Dec. 30).

McDonald’s Taiwan and KFC Taiwan already hiked menu prices in December, while the increases at Burger King will go into effect Jan. 4, UDN reported. The company said the hikes would average 5.8%.

Hamburgers will cost up to NT$20 ($0.65) more, but items including onion rings, ice cream, sundaes, and mushroom soup would see their price remain the same. Food ordered through food delivery platforms will not be subject to the price hikes, the company said.

The largest increase, of NT$20, will be reserved for the Double Beefburger, while the price of a Whopper will rise by NT$11, a Whopper Junior by NT$5, and a Cheesy Tendergrill by NT$4.

The company also emphasized that from 2023, 95% of the items on its menu would no longer contain any artificial colorings, flavors, preservatives and monosodium glutamate, per UDN.
