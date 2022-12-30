Firefighters of Taiwan's Kinmen excite netizens with 2023 calendar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With January just days away, many groups are releasing unique 2023 calendars to promote different causes and provide gifts for the New Year.

On Friday (Dec. 30), the Fire Bureau of Kinmen County grabbed the attention of people across Taiwan with their 2023 photo calendar, which features some of Kinmen’s most attractive firefighters.

In a post on Facebook shared Friday afternoon, the bureau said it hopes the 2023 calendar will raise awareness of the hard work and dedication of local firefighters, while also promoting fire safety and disaster prevention.

According to the Facebook post, a group of “passionate” bureau personnel recruited firefighters from different precincts across Kinmen to participate in the photo shoot. The photos emphasize different themes of firefighting, safety and rescue, physical fitness as well as the vehicles and equipment used by the bureau.

The Fire Bureau of Kinmen County wishes everyone a Happy New Year in 2023, and offers their calendar as a free gift. An electronic file of the calendar can be downloaded as a PDF and printed as a wall calendar, or it can be cropped and bound into a desk calendar.