North America Digital Biomarkers Market Size, Trends, Growth Status, Share, Research, and Forecast 2030

North America digital biomarkers market is expected to grow by 35.8% annually in the forecast period and reach $6,747.2 million by 2030 driven by rising demand for mobile health apps, elevated level of smartphone and wearable technology in healthcare amid COVID-19 epidemic. Highlighted with 32 tables and 63 figures, this 139-page report “North America Digital Biomarkers Market 2020-2030 by System Component, Therapeutic Area, Application, Development Status, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America digital biomarkers market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Market Overview
Based on appropriate market and geographical segmentation, a thorough estimate of this worldwide market includes its historical study and provides accurate and approximative timeline estimations up to 2030. With the help of this research report, stakeholders will be better able to create new strategies that concentrate on market prospects that will help them, ultimately making their business endeavors lucrative. The Market report’s main goal is to impart industry knowledge and assist our clients in achieving organic growth in their specialized industries.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
– Market Structure
– Growth Drivers
– Restraints and Challenges
– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
– Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify digital biomarkers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of System Component, Therapeutic Area, Application, Development Status, End User, and Region.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
Actigraph LLC
Akili Interactive Labs
AliveCor Inc
Altoida Inc
Amgen Inc
Bayer AG
Biogen Inc
Cambridge Cognition Plc
Eli Lilly and Company
Evidation Health, Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Fitbit Inc
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Happify Health
Human API
IXICO Plc
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Medical Care Corporation
Medopad Ltd
Mindstrong Health
Neurotrack Technology, Inc
Novartis International AG
Pfizer Inc.
Quanterix Corporation
Sanofi S.A.
The Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited
Verily Life Sciences
Winterlight Labs Inc.
Based on System Component
Data Collection Tools
– Digital Platforms
– Mobile Apps
– Desktop-based Software
– Wearables
– Biosensors
Data Integration Systems
Based on Therapeutic Area
Cardiovascular Diseases
Neurodegenerative Disorders
– Parkinsons Disease
– Multiple Sclerosis
– Alzheimers Disease
Sleep and Movement Diseases
Psychiatric Disorders
Chronic Pain
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Diabetes
Respiratory Conditions
Other Diseases
Based on Application
– Wellness
– Disease Diagnosis
– Personalised Medication
– Drug Discovery and Development
Based on Development Status
– Novel Digital Biomarkers
– Original Digital Biomarkers
– Approved Digital Biomarkers
Based on End User
– Biopharmaceutical Companies & Labs
– Healthcare Providers
– Insurance Payers
Geographically
– U.S.
– Canada
– Mexico
