North America Oncology Informatics Market Size, Opportunities, Share, Leading Players, Revenue and Forecast 2030

North America oncology informatics market is expected to grow by 5.7% annually in the forecast period and reach $3,483.9 million by 2030 driven by the surge of cancer incidence, increasing cost of cancer treatment, and growing trend of reducing medical errors and readmission rates. Highlighted with 28 tables and 43 figures, this 109-page report “North America Oncology Informatics Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (EHR, PHM, CDSS, DDDI), Cancer Type, Application (Medical, Surgical, Radiation), End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America oncology informatics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Market Overview

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify oncology informatics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Cancer Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare

Elekta AB

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

IBM Corporation

Inspirata Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

McKesson Corporation

MIM Software, Inc.

Oncology Analytics, Inc

PerkinElmer, Inc.

RELX Group

Sirenas, LLC

UnitedHealth Group, Inc

Varian Medical Systems, Inc

Based on Product Type

– Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

– Population Health Management (PHM)

– Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

– Drug Discovery and Development Informatics (DDDI)

– Data Analytics

– Image Analytics

– Other Product Types

Based on Cancer Type

– Colorectal Cancer

– Breast Cancer

– Prostate Cancer

– Cervical Cancer

– Other Cancers

Based on Application

– Medical Application

– Surgical Application

– Radiation Application

Based on End User

– Pharmaceutical Companies

– Life Science Companies

– Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

– Academic Institutes and Research Centers

– Other End Users

Geographically

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

