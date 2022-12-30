North America Digital Respiratory Solutions Market Size, Share, Trends, Top Players, Revenue Opportunity and Forecast 2030

North America digital respiratory solutions market is expected to grow by 34.4% annually in the forecast period and reach $155.05 million by 2030 driven by the rising demand for respiratory aids and air purification amid COVID-19 pandemic. Highlighted with 24 tables and 39 figures, this 98-page report “North America Digital Respiratory Solutions Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Indication (Asthma, COPD), Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America digital respiratory solutions market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Market Overview

Based on appropriate market and geographical segmentation, a thorough estimate of this worldwide market includes its historical study and provides accurate and approximative timeline estimations up to 2030. With the help of this research report, stakeholders will be better able to create new strategies that concentrate on market prospects that will help them, ultimately making their business endeavors lucrative. The Market report’s main goal is to impart industry knowledge and assist our clients in achieving organic growth in their specialized industries.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify digital respiratory solutions market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3M Health Care Limited

Adherium Limited

Amiko Digital Health Limited

AsthmaMD

AstraZeneca plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Capsule Technologies, Inc.

Cohero Health

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Kaia Health Software GmbH

Medical International Research (MIR)

Novartis AG

NuvoAir

Reciprocal Labs (Propeller Health)

Sensiron AG

Tactio Health

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Based on Product Type

Therapeutic Devices

– Inhalers

– Nebulizers

Diagnostic Devices

– Spirometers

– Asthma Monitors

– Other Diagnostic Devices

Sensors and Apps

Based on Indication

– Asthma

– Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

– COVID-19 Caused Diseases

– Other Diseases

Based on Distribution Channel

– Hospital Pharmacies

– Retail Pharmacies

– Online Pharmacies

Geographically

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

