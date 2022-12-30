Southeast Asia Nutritional Supplements Market Size, Future Demands, Share, Key Players, Growth and Forecast 2030

Southeast Asia nutritional supplements market will grow at a 2019-2026 CAGR of 6.6% with a total addressable market of $23.35 billion during the forecast period. Highlighted with 51 tables and 58 figures, this 146-page report “Southeast Asia Nutritional Supplements Market by Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Southeast Asia nutritional supplements market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Market Overview
Based on appropriate market and geographical segmentation, a thorough estimate of this worldwide market includes its historical study and provides accurate and approximative timeline estimations up to 2030. With the help of this research report, stakeholders will be better able to create new strategies that concentrate on market prospects that will help them, ultimately making their business endeavors lucrative. The Market report’s main goal is to impart industry knowledge and assist our clients in achieving organic growth in their specialized industries.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
– Market Structure
– Growth Drivers
– Restraints and Challenges
– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
– Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of Southeast Asia market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Southeast Asia nutritional supplements market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Country.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
Abbott Laboratories
ADM
American Health
Amway Corporation
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques
Ayanda
Bayer
Bionova Lifesciences
Carlyle Group
DuPont
DSM
Ekomir
Glanbia Nutritionals
GlaxoSmithKline
Herbalife International
Himalaya Southeast Asia Holdings Ltd.
Nature’s Sunshine Products
Nestle Nutritionals
NBTY, Inc.
Pfizer Inc.
Stepan
XanGo
Based on ingredient
– Botanicals
– Vitamins
– Minerals
– Proteins & Amino Acids
– Fish Oils
– Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
– Enzymes
– Others
Based on product form
– Tablets
– Capsules
– Powder
– Liquids
– Soft Gels & Gel Caps
– Gummies
– Others
Based on application
– Additional Supplements
– Medicinal Supplements
– Sports Nutrition
Based on end-user
– Infant
– Children
– Adults
– Pregnant Women
– Elderly
Based on classification
– OTC
– Prescription
Based on distribution channel
– Retail Stores & Hospitals
– Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
– Online Stores
– Others
Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:
– Taiwan
– Hong Kong
– Indonesia
– Malaysia
– Vietnam
– Thailand
– Singapore
– Philippines
– Rest of Southeast Asia
