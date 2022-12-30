Suspect in south Taiwan murder found dead in cemetery near crime scene

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Thursday (Dec. 29), a shooting occurred at an auto shop in Kaohsiung. The “execution-style” shooting left one victim dead and a second victim severely wounded.



On Thursday night, police began searching for two suspects who arrived at the scene of the crime by car, but left on foot. On Friday (Dec. 30), the dead body of a man suspected to be involved in the shooting was found in a cemetery plot not far from the crime scene.

The suspected shooter, a 36-year-old man surnamed Si (司), was discovered around 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, and appeared to have committed suicide. Si had a reputation for being involved in criminal activity, with charges related to firearms, kidnapping, and homicide, reported UDN.

Thursday’s shooting took place at around 4:30 p.m. in Kaohsiung’s Daliao District. The business was being used to manufacture the drug ketamine and police suspected that the attack was motivated by a dispute over money. A 40-year-old victim, surnamed Ye (葉), was shot in the head and remains in critical condition.

While reviewing surveillance cameras around the auto shop on Friday morning, video footage of Si walking near a container yard and encountering a pack of stray dogs was discovered. When officers searched the surrounding hills, they found Si's body with a gun wound to his temple and a gun in his right hand.

Investigators believe that Si fled through the rear entrance of the business and that he was planning to hide until police had left the area. However, at some point in the evening, Si decided to take his own life.

Police are still searching for another suspect, known as A-Cheng (阿成) thought to be involved in the shooting. They are also investigating six persons for their alleged involvement in the drug manufacturing scheme, reports UDN.