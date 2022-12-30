Taiwan’s 100th upgraded F-16V fighter jet lands at Air Force base

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force’s 100th F-16 fighter jet to be upgraded to F-16V status landed at a base in Hualien County Friday (Dec. 10), the Liberty Times reported.

With China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) sending its aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) or across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on an almost daily basis, Taiwan’s Air Force has been forced to scramble jets to warn off the Chinese planes and monitor their activities. On Dec. 25, a high number of 71 PLAAF aircraft appeared in the region near Taiwan.

In order to strengthen its air defense capabilities, the Air Force started to upgrade its 141 F-16A/B fighters to F-16V or “Viper” level, equipped with more advanced radar and computer systems.

The 100th completely upgraded jet landed at Hualien Air Force Base Friday afternoon following its third and final test flight at the Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) in Taichung Thursday (Dec. 29) morning, per the Liberty Times.

The company on Friday morning reportedly received the last single-seater F-16A “Fighting Falcon” to be upgraded, with the project expected to be fully completed during 2023. The modernized jets will be stationed either in Hualien or in Chiayi.