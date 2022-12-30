Herbicides Safener Market To See Booming Growth | Corteva Agriscience, BASF, Bayer

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Herbicides Safener Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Global Herbicides Safener Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Herbicide safeners are chemical compounds that are used to protect the crops and the plants from the potential damage which is caused because of the usage of the herbicide. The adoption of these safeners aid in boosting the effectiveness and tolerance of cereal plants to herbicide application without affecting the weed control competence. The increasing demand for herbicides, growing production of cereals & grains in various emerging nations, rising trend of post-emergence application of herbicide safeners, and the increasing number of strategic movements such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, portfolio expansion, and many others are some prominent factors fostering the global market growth. For instance, in May 2021, BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions (BASF) and Corteva Agriscience entered into a collaborative agreement and a joint approach to weed control by suggesting the usage of Liberty 200 SN and Enlist herbicides in combination on Enlist E3TM soybean acres. Similarly, in July 2021, Syngenta Crop Protection declares the acquisition of Dipagro in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso. The objective of this acquisition is to raise farmers’ access to Syngenta’s technologies and services in a region and boost agricultural growth. Consequentially, the rising number of tactical acquisitions by the market players is exhibiting a positive influence on the market growth across the globe. However, a lack of awareness and technical expertise, along with a regulatory ban on herbicides curb the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the introduction of the new active herbicidal ingredients and rising developments of safener blends for biologically derived herbicides are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Herbicides Safener Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Latin America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging demand for crop protection chemicals such as herbicides, insecticides, and nematicides. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising production of crops such as soybean, and corn to meet the export requirement, as well as the growth of the countries like South Korea, India, Japan, and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Herbicides Safener Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Key Companies Covered in the Herbicides Safener Market Research are Corteva Agriscience, BASF, Bayer, Syngenta, Nufarm, ADAMA, Arysta LifeScience, Drexel Chemical Company, Winfield United, Sipcam-Oxon and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Benoxacor

Furilazole

Dichlormid

Isoxadifen

Other types

By Crop:

Soybean

Wheat

Barley

Rice

Other crops

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Herbicides Safener Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

