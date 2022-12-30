Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market 2022 Exceptional Business Performance in Industry till 2030

Astute Analytica recently published a new report on the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market. The comprehensive studies report on the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market is an analysis of all the factors that are thought to be important for each manufacturer to consider.

The study offers quantifiable data on the market's size and volume at particular moments. The study provides comprehensive information about the risks and difficulties the business may face. Additionally, it discusses how COVID-19 has affected market competition, end-user industries, future forecasts, and market trends.

The Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market size was US$ 4,789.7 million in 2021 and forecast to grow to US$ 11,591.1 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest shareholder in the industry in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributable to various factors, including early adoption of advanced technology, growing investments in the sector, and rising infrastructural development. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific market for information technology will also grow steadily due to growing spending by government bodies. Additionally, increasing initiatives to improve infrastructure will also drive the market forward.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak forced many organizations to adapt to digital methods, which rapidly accelerated digital transformation. Work environments changed abruptly as remote work became the new normal among organizations. As a result, it is forecast to strengthen the potential scope of the information technology market in the coming years. This report by Astute Analytica covers all the factors depicting the impact of the pandemic.

Major Key Players in the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Marketare:

Cognex Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Flir Systems Inc.

Applied Vision Corp

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market.

Segmentation Overview

By Type

1D Vision Systems

2D Vision Systems Area Scan Line Scan

3D Vision Systems

By Components

Hardware Lighting System Optical system (Camera & lenses) Sensors Infrared Detectors Industrial X-Rays Others

Software On-premises Cloud

Services Maintenance & Support Consulting & Training



By Platform

PC Based

Camera-Based Vision System

By Function Module

Positioning/ Guidance/ Location

Identification

Inspection and Verification

Gauging/ Measurement

Soldering and Welding

Material Handling

Assembling and Disassembling

Painting and Dispensing

Others

By Camera Vision and Lenses

Lens Telecentric Lenses Macro and Fixed Focal Lenses 360-degree view lenses Infrared & UV lenses Short Wave Infrared Lenses Medium Wave Infrared Lenses Long Wave Infrared Lenses Ultraviolet Lenses

Camera Vision Area Scan Camera Line Scan Cameras Others



By Industry

Industrial Applications Automotive Electronics Manufacturing Food & Beverage Manufacturing Packaging Semiconductors Pharmaceuticals Warehouse & Logistics Wood & Paper Textiles Glass Rubber & Plastic

Non-Industrial Applications Printing Sports & Entertainment Intelligent Transportation Medical Imaging Retail Other



By Region/Country

Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



