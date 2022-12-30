Industrial Gears Market 2022 Industry is Waiting for its Next Big Movement by 2027

Astute Analytica recently published a new report on the Industrial Gears Market. The comprehensive studies report on the Industrial Gears Market is an analysis of all the factors that are thought to be important for each manufacturer to consider.

The Global Industrial Gears Market size was US$ 204,052.2 million in 2021 and forecast to grow to US$ 260,765.0 million by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to grow at a moderate rate, closely followed by Europe due to the well-developed infrastructure of these regions. Furthermore, the presence of various safety standards such as quiet operation, low emission, and others will contribute to the growth of the market.

The presence of developing economies such as India, China, etc., will drive the industry forward. It is majorly attributable to the growing urbanization and industrialization in the region. Further, the availability of cheap labor and raw materials has increased factory setup in the region. According to Invest India, the Parliament passed a bill with the aim to develop National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) in order to invest in infrastructure projects in the country. Moreover, the same source estimates that infrastructure activities held a 13% share of the total FDI inflows of US$ 81.72 billion in In FY21.

COVID-19 Impact

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the market experienced a sharp decline in terms of revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the imposition of a lockdown to reduce infection among the population across countries. Moreover, manufacturing companies rely heavily on the supply of raw materials and components from other countries around the world, which was halted during the pandemic. Thus, the negatively affected the industry.

Major Key Players in the Industrial GearsMarketare:

Ford Motor Company

Honda Motor

ZF Friedrichshafen

Toyota Industries Corporation

Aisin Seiki

General Motors

Volkswagen.

Aero Gear Inc.

Precipart Corporation

Hota Industrial Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Cleveland Gear Company

Eaton

Philadelphia Gear

ITAMCO

Riley Gear Corporation

Atlas Gear Company

David Brown Santasalo

Martin Sprocket & Gear Inc.

Jackson Gear Company

OKUBO GEAR Co. Ltd

Omni G&M Corporation

Gear Motions

Caterpillar Inc

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Industrial Gears Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Product:

Spur Gear

Planetary Gear

Helical Gear

Rack and Pinion Gear

Worm Gear

Bevel Gear

Others

By Application:

Automotive

Aviation

Agricultural Machinery

Construction Machinery

Material Handling

Mining Equipment

Oilfield Equipment

Power Plants

Pulp and Paper

Steel and Manufacturing

Others

By Distribution Channel:

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



