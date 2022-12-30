Alexa
Taiwan not ready to fend off Chinese attack

Former US defense secretary says Taiwan 'not prepared enough' but things are improving

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/30 17:09
Taiwanese soldiers during live-fire part of Han Kuang exercise. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is not yet ready to counter a possible Chinese attack, Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Thursday (Dec. 29).

Esper said the Taiwanese military is “not prepared enough” to face a Chinese invasion but noted that it is improving, per Bloomberg’s Balance of Power podcast. “They seem to be on that path, that’s a good thing. Washington is doing similar things with providing arms and additional training,” he said.

Esper stressed the importance of the U.S. and its allies standing "firm and present” to guard against Chinese aggression. “China threatens the entire geopolitical order in terms of what it wants to see,” he said.

The former defense secretary added that he doubted China is currently able to pull off an amphibious invasion of Taiwan, calling it “a “very, very difficult operation.”

Esper expressed optimism regarding Taiwan’s chances of success in a conflict with China, pointing to the war in Ukraine as an example. “The lesson was, a smaller country that’s well armed, that’s willing to fight and that can mobilize its people can really beat back a tougher, bigger enemy,” he said.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced on Tuesday (Dec. 27) that beginning Jan. 1, 2024, males born on or after Jan. 1, 2005, must serve in the military for one year. As the threat of the People's Liberation Army becomes more apparent, "peace depends on national defense, and national defense depends on all the people," she said.
