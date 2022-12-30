Taiwan on track to be first East Asian nation to eradicate swine flu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chairman of Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture (COA), Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) on Friday (Dec. 30) announced that Taiwan is on track to be declared a swine flu-free nation by 2024, and to become the first Asian nation to eradicate swine flu.

Chen said that starting on Jan. 1, 2023, pigs bred for meat in Taiwan will no longer need to be vaccinated against swine flu. The COA also plans to suspend all vaccination programs for breeding pigs by July 2023, according to a press release.

If there are no outbreaks or complications, then Taiwan will apply to the World Organization of Animal Health (WOAH) for international recognition as a country free of swine flu. The recognition will open more markets for Taiwan’s pork products to be sold across the world.

At a press conference on Friday, Chen said there have been no confirmed domestic cases of swine flu in Taiwan since 2016. He also noted that when China suffered from a very serious outbreak of African swine flu in 2018, Taiwan was vigilant and remained on guard to ensure that no infected pork products were allowed to enter the country.

To secure Taiwan against the threat of African swine flu, serious fines and penalties were also instituted in 2018 to discourage travelers from carrying pork products through Taiwan’s international ports of entry.

Taiwan’s success in eradicating swine flu and keeping out African swine flu should be seen as a great success, said Chen. It will increase confidence in Taiwan’s agricultural sector and related health initiatives.

Since swine flu vaccinations will no longer be necessary for breeders, the overall cost of raising pigs will also be reduced, which, along with access to larger markets, will provide further stimulus for the pork industry.

Minister Chen Chi-chung (Council of Agriculture photo)