McClanahan sparks Hawaii over UC Davis in Big West opener

HONOLULU (AP) — Jovon McClanahan scored a career-high 23 points — all in the second half — to help Hawaii hold off UC Davis 74-66 in a Big West Conference opener on Thursday night.

McClanahan didn't attempt a shot in the first half for the Rainbow Warriors (10-3), who led 25-23 at intermission. But he came out in the second half and sank 7 of 10 shots, including all three of his 3-point attempts. The junior added six rebounds and three assists.

Bernardo Da Silva pitched in with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Hawaii. Justus Jackson had 12 points off the bench.

UC Davis closed to within three points twice late in the second half and both times McClanahan answered with 3-pointers. Elijah Pepper made two free throws with 30 seconds left to cut the Aggies' deficit to 68-64, but McClanahan followed with a three-point play to clinch the win.

Christian Anigwe had 21 points and eight rebounds to pace the Aggies (7-6). Elijah Pepper pitched in with 16 points, seven assists and five boards. Robby Beasley added 11 points and six rebounds.

