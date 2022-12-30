Myanmar court convicts Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption, adding 7 years to her prison sentence

A Myanmar junta court convicted Aung San Suu Kyi on further five corruption charges, adding seven more years to her prison sentence, reports said.

The court session in army-ruled Myanmar was held behind closed doors and a gag order prevented lawyers from discussing the trial.

Since the army overthrew Suu Kyi's elected government in February 2021, a number of charges, which critics call politically motivated, have resulted in her being sentenced to a total of 33 years in jail.

The 77-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate has been found guilty of every charge brought against her by the junta, including corruption, possessing walkie-talkies, defying COVID-19 restrictions and violating the official secrets act. She can appeal the latest verdict.

Suu Kyi is currently being imprisoned at the Naypyitaw jail in a newly built separate facility that is close to the courthouse where her trial was conducted.

Aftermath of the coup

Her National League for Democracy won a landslide victory again in the 2020 election but was deposed in a military coup.

In July 2021, the junta declared the 2020 election results invalid, claiming it had discovered 11.3 million instances of fraud.

Independent observers dispute the claim.

Suu Kyi and former-President Win Myint were accused of trying to influence Myanmar's electoral commission ahead of the 2020 elections. In September, they were both convicted guilty and sentenced to three years in prison.

Between 1989 and 2010, Aung San was a political prisoner who was placed under house arrest for over 15 years.

Her nonviolent struggle for democracy earned Suu Kyi the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991.

ss/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)