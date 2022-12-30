TSMC begins 3nm mass production in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) announced the start of mass production for its cutting edge 3nm chips in southern Taiwan on Thursday (Dec. 29).

During a ceremony at the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan, TSMC Chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said the company had invested NT$1.86 trillion (US$60.4 billion) in Fab 18, which is responsible for 5nm and 3nm chip production, according to CNA. The investment shows the company’s commitment to Taiwan, Nikkei cited Liu as saying.

The Taiwanese chipmaker’s investment at Fab 18 has created 23,500 construction jobs, while the facility is expected to lead to 11,300 direct tech jobs, Liu added. He also said Fab 18 has entered into the eighth phase of expansion, making it around twice the size of normal chip plants, CNA reported.

The company’s 3nm chips have an approximately 60% logic density gain and cut back on power consumption around 30-35% when compared to its 5nm process technology, according to Liu. Its 3nm silicon can be used in data centers, high-speed internet, mobile devices, in addition to augmented reality and virtual reality devices, the chairman noted.

As for TSMC’s upcoming 2nm process technology, Liu for the first time confirmed that the company would have six stages of expansion and would produce the chips at fabs in Hsinchu and Taichung, Nikkei said.