Taiwan human rights activist points out 2 regional frontlines battling authoritarianism

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Journalist and human rights activist Yang Sen-hong (楊憲宏) on Monday (Dec. 26) identified two frontlines that face down the expansion of authoritarianism, in a Taiwan People’s News opinion article.

In today’s new wave of global freedom and democracy, the frontline in the western hemisphere is at the border of Ukraine and Russia, Yang said. Meanwhile, the frontline in the eastern hemisphere is in the Taiwan Strait, he added.

These two areas block the two “evil powers,” Russia and China, he said.

Since the first half of 2022, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been speaking virtually to parliaments around the world, declaring Ukraine's fearlessness and persistence in its war against Russia, Yang said.

In order to uphold justice and righteousness, Zelenskyy has set up a "global banquet" to resist authoritarian enemies, he said.

Yang pointed out that after the Ukrainian president’s visit to the U.S. last week, many observers are waiting to see when Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will make an official visit to Washington, D.C. and declare Taiwan’s determination to protect democracy, oppose the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and defend itself.

“It is time for President Tsai Ing-wen to walk into the White House and discuss with U.S. President Joe Biden how to ensure the safety of the Taiwan Strait and the frontier of democracy in the world under the threat of the CCP,” he said.

Yang noted that Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) has been invited to give a speech at January’s International Religious Freedom (IRF) summit in Washington, D.C. You will also attend that National Prayer Breakfast and speak at the Wilson Center, he said.

Washington is looking forward to him bringing a "Taiwanese spirit" during his visit, Yang said.

Zelenskyy has led the Ukrainians against Russia, setting off an impetus for the new wave of democracy, he said. In the face of Russian and Chinese intimidation, democracy and freedom are no longer "ambiguous" stances, Yang said.

“Even the global trade supply chain has been disrupted and replaced with new ones, clearly demarcating the boundary between democracies and the enemy,” he said.