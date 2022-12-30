4 dead, 2 injured in central Taiwan factory fire

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire broke out at a factory in central Taiwan on Thursday (Dec. 29) that resulted in the deaths of four employees and two others being seriously injured.

The fire took place at a factory making evaporative air coolers in Taichung’s Fengyuan District. Initial reports suggest that a lack of safety oversight was possibly the cause of the fire.

On Thursday evening, nine employees were reportedly adding a protective, anti-slip coating to the second floor of the factory. Meanwhile, an outside contractor may have been doing welding work on the first floor, reports UDN.

It is suspected that sparks from the welding torch may have ignited the fumes from the chemicals being used on the second floor. As fire engulfed the second floor, five employees escaped, with one suffering severe burns.

The remaining four employees were trapped on the second floor and were found together by firefighters. All four were rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

The victims of the fire included the 45-year-old factory manager, surnamed Chiu (邱), a 41-year-old worker surnamed Lai (賴), a 32-year-old worker surnamed Chang (張), and a 28-year-old worker surnamed Huang (黃).

Investigators with the Taichung Fire Department and the Taichung District Prosecutors Office visited the site on Friday (Dec. 30) to interrogate workers and examine how the fire may have started.



The company primarily used the building for storage and had only recently leased the factory space, starting in July or August, 2022, reported UDN. There are reports that the building was illegally constructed and did not have proper permits to operate as an industrial site.

The factory after the fire, Dec. 30. (CNA photo)