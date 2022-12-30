Taiwan local COVID cases spike by 43% to 27,220

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Dec. 30) announced 27,220 local COVID cases, a 43.5% increase from the same day last week.

The CECC in a press release, also confirmed 193 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,821,620. The 34 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 15,215.

Local cases

The local cases included 12,132 males, 15,065 females, and 23 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 34 deaths announced on Friday were 15 males and 19 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 33 had a history of chronic disease, and 21 had not received a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 193 imported cases included 87 males and 106 females, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,821,620 cases, of which 8,781,432 were local and 40,134 were imported. So far, 15,215 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.