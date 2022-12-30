Taiwan president insists longer military service will not be waste of time

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a visit to military installations in Penghu County Friday (Dec. 30), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) insisted that longer compulsory military service would not amount to a waste of time for conscripts.

On Tuesday (Dec. 27), the president announced the long-awaited decision that the conscription period would be lengthened from four months to one year beginning in 2024, to face the military threat from China.

She told soldiers stationed on the islands halfway between Taiwan’s main island and China the extra time in the military would help conscripts to improve their skills to help them survive, to conduct war, and to save people, the Liberty Times reported.

During her stay, Tsai witnessed a rapid-response shooting drill and visited Navy installations, including a radar system. In her speech, she described Taiwan as being positioned on the front line of democracy against authoritarianism.

Only preparedness for war could prevent war, and having the capability to fight could end a war, Tsai said, adding the nation’s security and its interests could only be protected by constantly strengthening its defense capabilities.

The president said the courses taught during the one-year military conscription period would be more practical than before, with the teachers, the teaching materials, the training locations and equipment improved and closer to real life situations, per the Liberty Times.