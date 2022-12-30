Things to know about Solid Surface Countertops!

Solid surface countertops are created using a mixture of resin and natural minerals, compared to natural stones like granite and marble. Since laminate countertops are constructed from one solid piece of material, it is thought to be better than other less expensive countertop solutions.

In 1967, DuPont introduced Corian, the first solid surface countertop on the market. Originally, the brand held the patent, but it eventually expired, allowing rivals to enter the market. As a result, in today’s rivalry, solid surface counters are a far more accessible option than more expensive genuine stones.

Read on to discover solid surface countertops’ pros and cons.

Solid surface counters are easy to clean and nonporous:

The fact that solid surface materials are almost nonporous and thus simple to maintain is one of their benefits. Because solid surface materials are impervious to bacteria growth, solid surface supply in hospitals and other healthcare institutions frequently uses them around sinks, in showers, and on walls. Solid surface countertops, in contrast to genuine stone countertops, do not require sealing because the resins used to create them assure that they are porous-free by nature.

Dense acrylic, polyester, or a combination of the two materials are used to make solid surface counters:

Three components make up solid surface countertops: mineral particles, bonding glue, and other pigments. Alumina trihydrate (ATH) is the most often used natural mineral filler, and polyester, acrylic, or a combination of the two make up the resins.

Counters made of solid surfaces are simple to fix.

Since solid surface countertops are constructed of a relatively soft material, one of their main drawbacks is that they scratch easily. Knives and other tools have the potential to damage them, leaving behind ugly markings. It could be ideal to utilize white solid surface counters in high-traffic prep areas like kitchens or smart solutions furniture because scratches in solid surface material appear to be white.

On the plus side, this countertop design is really simple to fix. Solid surfaces, in contrast to many other materials, can be sanded down with the help of a random orbital sander and fine-grain sandpaper. The counter’s surface will appear brand new after using the same procedure to remove burns.

Intense heat can damage solid surface materials:

Despite their claims to the contrary, several countertop materials can nevertheless be harmed by extremely high temperatures. This is a significant drawback of solid surface materials because both acrylic and polyester-based solid surface materials are intolerant to high heat.

Solid surface worktops can tolerate boiling water’s temperature of 212 degrees Fahrenheit, but the bottom of a hot pot or pan will probably scorch or discolor them. Fortunately, it’s rather simple to resurface the damaged area to restore its original appearance if a scorch or burn does happen.

The appearance of a flawless solid surface:

Solid surface counters often have a rather matte appearance that adds to a modern design when compared to shiny quartz, granite, and marble. Although a solid surface is rubbed to a higher gloss, it is not advised because the surfaces will be more susceptible to scratches.