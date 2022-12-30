Vasilevskiy helps Lightning beat Rangers in shootout

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 45 saves through overtime, Alex Killorn scored the winner in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay won the shootout 2-1.

Brayden Point scored in regulation and in the shootout for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov got his 38th assist on Point’s goal.

New York's Igor Shesterkin stopped 39 shots in regulation and OT. Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers.

Shesterkin is 4-0-1 in five games against Tampa Bay.

SENATORS 4, CAPITALS 3, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex DeBrincat tied the game and scored in overtime to help Ottawa snap Washington's five-game winning streak.

Tim Stutzle scored with 15.3 seconds remaining in the second period, starting Ottawa’s comeback from a two-goal deficit. DeBrincat tied it with 5:43 left in regulation and won it 1:31 into 3-on-3 OT.

Rookie defenseman Jake Sanderson also scored to help the Senators win a second game in a row.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 23rd goal of the season and 803rd of his career for Washington. Dylan Strome and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored for the Capitals.

SABRES 6, RED WINGS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Sabres earned their fifth straight victory.

Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves and won his third straight start.

The Sabres had not practiced for a week. The Buffalo-area is recovering from a blizzard that killed at least 40 people.

Dominik Kubalik scored two goals for Detroit, which lost for the seventh time in nine games. Jordan Oesterle also scored, and Magnus Hellberg made 29 stops.

ISLANDERS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal scored in the second period, sending the Islanders to the victory.

Ilya Sorokin finished with 20 saves as the Islanders won their third straight game.

The Blue Jackets dropped their seventh straight game and lost for the 10th time in 12 games overall. Emil Bemstrom scored the lone Columbus goal and Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves.

PANTHERS 7, CANADIENS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida captain Aleksander Barkov recorded a hat trick in the first period and helped his team snap a three-game losing streak.

Barkov scored the first two goals of the game within the first 11:50. He made it 3-1 with his third of the period.

Barkov also had two assists. Matthew Tkachuk had two goals and two assists, and Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen also scored.

Arber Xhekaj and Josh Anderson scored for Montreal in its fourth straight loss.

