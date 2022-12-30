Majority of Taiwanese would defend nation if China attacks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A majority of Taiwanese are willing to defend Taiwan if China uses force against the nation, according to a Taiwan Foundation for Democracy (TDF) released on Friday (Dec. 30).

If China attacks because Taiwan declares independence, 63.8% of respondents said they were willing to fight, while 27.8 % were unwilling to take action. However, if China invades Taiwan to annex it, 71.9% of respondents say they were willing to fight, while 19.3% refused to defend the nation.

The survey polled adults aged 20 and over in Taiwan, excluding Kinmen and Matsu, and was conducted from May 18-23, 2022. Altogether, 825 and 439 effective samples were completed via telephones and mobile phones, respectively. The maximum sampling error is plus or minus 2.76%.

President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday (Dec. 27) announced that beginning Jan. 1, 2024, males born on or after Jan. 1, 2005, must serve one year of military service. In addition, their monthly salary will be raised from the current NT$6,510 (US$211) to NT$26,307.