Providence defeats Butler 72-52

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Carter's 21 points helped Providence defeat Butler 72-52 on Thursday night.

Carter had four steals for the Friars (11-3). Ed Croswell scored 15 points while going 5 of 7 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Jared Bynum was 4 of 7 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points. The Friars extended their winning streak to six games.

The Bulldogs (8-6) were led in scoring by Jalen Thomas, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Manny Bates added 12 points and three blocks for Butler. In addition, Chuck Harris finished with 10 points and four assists.

Providence took the lead with 13:44 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Carter led their team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 46-18 at the break. Providence was outscored by Butler in the second half by an eight-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Croswell led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Providence visits DePaul while Butler visits Georgetown.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.