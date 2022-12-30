Best places to watch Taipei 101 fireworks without crowds

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the spectacular Taipei 101 pyrotechnics extravaganza only one day away — and given it is too late to book many venues, while the Taipei Metro is anticipating 2 million passengers that night — the city government has posted a list of alternative viewing locations where crowds will be smaller.

The Taipei's New Year’s Eve party, hailed by CNN as one of the top 10 New Year’s Eve events in the world, attracts tens of thousands of people every year to the Taipei City Hall Plaza to take in a great view of the Taipei 101 fireworks display. However, for those who wish to avoid the massive crowds, the city's riverside parks and suburban hiking trails are an alternative way to view the fireworks in a scenic surrounding.

Taipei City Government's Department of Information and Tourism on Thursday (Dec. 29) released a map showing 17 alternative locations away from the city center that also provide a choice glimpse of Taipei 101's dazzling display. The city's riverside parks are both spacious and provide their own unique photographic advantages with the way the lights and fireworks reflect on the water.

Riverside parks

Riverside parks that the department recommends include Rainbow Riverside Park, Meiti Riverside Park, Guanshan Riverside Park, and Yingfeng Riverside Park. The advantage of riverside parks is that there are plenty of open grassy fields where friends and family can place picnic mats and enjoy the fireworks in relative comfort rather than standing with the masses in the heart of the city.

Those who wish to get away from the hustle and bustle of the crowd, another option is Taipiei's mountain hiking trails, where people can not only overlook the Taipei 101 fireworks, but also take in night views of the city's skyline. Taipei is surrounded by mountains, the bases of which can be reached by MRT or bus.

Mountain trails

Mountain trails that the department recommends include Xiangshan (Elephant Mountain) Hiking Trail, Hushan (Tiger Mountain) Hiking Trail, Jiantanshan Hiking Trail, Fuzhoushan Park, Jinmianshan Hiking Trail, Bishanyan, Jiannanshan, Maokong Trail, Nangangshan Hiking Trail. These hiking trails are well-maintained, and it takes about 20 to 60 minutes to walk to a viewing platform or get to the top of the trail, where hikers can enjoy a night view of the Taipei Basin.

Due to a lack of light on the trails at night, the department advises the public to exercise caution when hiking up and down the trails. It also reminds the public to take away any garbage they generate when going back down the mountains to reduce the impact on nature.

Urban locations

People who want to watch the fireworks at close range but don't want to be packed like sardines in public squares are advised to go to Jimmy’s Moon Bus, Four Four South Village, Jingqin No.1 Park, and Neihu Sports Park. These locations provide the opportunity for photographers to capture more unique perspectives of Taipei 101's fireworks spectacle.

For more information, visit the official 2023 Taipei New Year's Eve Party website or follow the Taipei Travel Facebook page.



(Department of Information and Tourism image)