Taiwan military expert praises latest potential US arms sale

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chen Kuo-ming (陳國銘), a Taiwan military expert and editor of Defense International magazine, on Thursday (Dec. 29) praised the latest potential U.S. arms sale to Taiwan, saying it shows Washington has noticed Taiwan’s military buildup needs.

Chen pointed out that the M-139 Volcano Vehicle-Launched Scatterable Mine Systems can not only reduce the burden on engineering units and save manpower but also greatly improve the efficiency of mine-laying, per Liberty Times. Currently, land mines are deployed by military engineers, who are also tasked with setting up bridges and building roads and bunkers, he said.

As far as northern Taiwan is concerned, anti-tank mines can be deployed in Luzhu District in Taoyuan and in Bali and Jinshang Districts in New Taipei City. This can increase the time it takes for the enemy to find the mines and break through roadblocks, as well as give the military more time to gather forces and stall the enemy, according to Liberty Times.

The sale, announced on Thursday, totals US$180 million (NT$5.53 billion) and includes Volcano (vehicle-launched) anti-tank munition-laying systems, M977A4 HEMTT 10-Ton cargo trucks, M87A1 Anti-Tank (AT) munitions, training munitions, logistical support, and other related equipment, according to the U.S.’ Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The principal contractors will be Northrop Grumman and Oshkosh Corporation, DSCA said. The system is able to lay 960 mines in under one minute, according to the U.S. Army’s 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade.