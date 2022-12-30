James scores 23 as Presbyterian knocks off Campbell 82-72

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Crosby James scored 23 points to help Presbyterian defeat Campbell 82-72 on Thursday night.

James shot 8 for 14 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Blue Hose (5-9). Jalen Forrest was 5 of 12 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to add 16 points. Owen McCormack was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Fighting Camels (5-8) were led in scoring by Ricky Clemons, who finished with 18 points and two steals. Campbell also got 17 points and six rebounds from Jay Pal. Joshua Lusane also recorded 11 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.