Longwood earns 87-73 victory against High Point

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins scored 25 points to help Longwood defeat High Point 87-73 on Thursday.

Wilkins had six rebounds for the Lancers (9-5). Nate Lliteras scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 14, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc, and added 14 rebounds. Zac Watson was 4 of 7 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Zach Austin led the way for the Panthers (8-5) with 18 points. Jaden House added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for High Point. Bryant Randleman also recorded 10 points and two steals.

