All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 35 28 4 3 59 135 78 18-0-2 10-4-1 6-3-1 Toronto 35 22 7 6 50 116 86 13-2-3 9-5-3 5-1-1 Tampa Bay 33 21 11 1 43 119 98 13-4-1 8-7-0 8-5-0 Detroit 33 15 11 7 37 103 109 8-6-3 7-5-4 3-5-2 Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109 7-8-2 9-6-0 4-6-1 Florida 35 15 16 4 34 114 120 8-5-3 7-11-1 4-3-1 Ottawa 34 15 16 3 33 103 108 9-8-1 6-8-2 5-4-0 Montreal 35 15 17 3 33 96 122 7-9-0 8-8-3 3-5-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 35 23 6 6 52 109 90 11-3-1 12-3-5 9-1-0 New Jersey 35 22 11 2 46 116 90 10-9-1 12-2-1 5-5-1 Pittsburgh 35 19 10 6 44 119 105 10-3-4 9-7-2 5-2-2 Washington 37 20 13 4 44 115 102 11-5-1 9-8-3 4-2-1 N.Y. Rangers 36 19 12 5 43 116 100 8-7-4 11-5-1 4-6-0 N.Y. Islanders 36 20 14 2 42 117 99 11-6-0 9-8-2 8-4-0 Philadelphia 35 11 17 7 29 90 119 7-9-1 4-8-6 4-7-4 Columbus 33 10 21 2 22 89 135 8-11-1 2-10-1 3-6-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 36 21 9 6 48 128 101 10-4-3 11-5-3 7-2-3 Winnipeg 35 21 13 1 43 112 92 12-6-0 9-7-1 11-3-0 Minnesota 34 20 12 2 42 110 96 11-6-1 9-6-1 6-2-0 Colorado 33 19 12 2 40 99 90 9-5-2 10-7-0 8-3-1 St. Louis 35 16 16 3 35 109 129 6-7-2 10-9-1 3-4-1 Nashville 33 14 14 5 33 84 101 8-6-3 6-8-2 4-5-3 Arizona 33 12 16 5 29 93 120 6-3-2 6-13-3 1-2-2 Chicago 33 8 21 4 20 75 125 5-12-2 3-9-2 0-8-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 38 24 12 2 50 126 107 10-9-0 14-3-2 5-5-2 Los Angeles 38 20 12 6 46 125 130 11-5-2 9-7-4 6-4-2 Calgary 37 17 13 7 41 114 113 10-7-2 7-6-5 7-3-2 Seattle 33 18 11 4 40 115 107 9-7-2 9-4-2 7-3-2 Edmonton 36 19 15 2 40 128 123 9-9-1 10-6-1 4-4-0 Vancouver 34 16 15 3 35 120 131 7-9-1 9-6-2 10-2-0 San Jose 36 11 19 6 28 110 135 4-10-5 7-9-1 2-6-5 Anaheim 36 10 22 4 24 86 148 6-8-1 4-14-3 5-5-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1

Boston 3, New Jersey 1

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Anaheim 3, Vegas 2, SO

Calgary 3, Seattle 2

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nashville at Anaheim, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 8 p.m.