Ukraine updates: Russian missile barrage hits Ukrainian cities

Several cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv, were hit by Russian missile strikes on Thursday.

Presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said that more than 120 missiles had been fired.

In Kyiv, the regional administration said that air defense systems were activated. It said that fragments from a downed Russian missile damaged a private building in the Damtyskyi district.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that 40% of the city's residents were left without power following strikes.

Klitschko said that at least three people were wounded in strikes.

Ukraine's air force said that the country was hit by "massive" missile strikes, including in Kyiv.

"December 29. Massive missile attack... The enemy is attacking Ukraine from various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles from strategic aircraft and ships," it said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that there were numerous explosions in the northeastern city, which is Ukraine's second largest.

Most of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv was without power on Thursday morning following Russian missile strikes, mayor Andriy Sadoviy said.

"Ninety percent of the city is without electricity," Sadoviy said. "We are waiting for more information from energy experts. Trams and trolleybuses are not running in the city."

Lviv's mayor also warned of potential water cuts.

Mykolaiv regional Governor Vitaliy Kim said five missiles were shot down over the black sea.

Two missiles were downed over the northeastern Sumy region, Ukraine's military command said.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Thursday, December 29:

Ukraine shot down 54 out of 69 missiles — army

Ukraine shot down 54 out of 69 Russian missiles launched on Thursday, Ukrainian General Valeriy Zaluzhny said.

"According to preliminary data, 69 missiles were launched in total. Fifty four enemy cruise missiles were shot down," Zaluzhny said.

Earlier, presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said that 120 missiles had been fired.

Also on Thursday, Kyiv officials said that "all 16" of the missiles targeting the Ukrainian capital were shot down.

"Sixteen missiles were recorded over Kyiv. All 16 missiles were shot down," Kyiv's military administration said.

Russia's Lavrov dismisses Zelenskyy's 'peace formula'

Moscow will not use Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "peace formula" as a basis for negotiations, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti cited Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as saying.

Russia believes that Ukraine is not ready for real peace talks, Lavrov said.

Russia's foreign minister said that the idea of driving Moscow's forces out of Ukraine with Western help was "an illusion."

Russia intensifies shelling in south and east

The southern city of Kherson has been hit by intense mortar and artillery attacks from Russian forces.

The city, which is the capital of the Kherson region, was recaptured by Ukrainian forces early last month. Russian forces control territory on the other side of the Dnieper River, and Moscow claims to have annexed the entire region.

On Wednesday, Russian shelling hit the maternity wing of a hospital, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of staff of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The attack produced no fatalities, Tymoshenko said.

The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in a statement that Moscow had shelled more than 25 settlements in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in southeastern Ukraine.

The general staff said that shelling had caused civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure in the Kherson region, including in the regional capital. Reuters news agency said it was not available to verify the reports.

Germany's Habeck: Russia on the path to 'defeat'

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said he believes that Russia is headed towards a "military defeat" in Ukraine.

"Putin is losing this war on the battlefield," Habeck said. He argued that Kyiv's military has "skillfully and strategically" as well as "cleverly and heroically" used Western-supplied weapons in its war effort.

"I am in favor of Germany, along with its allies, supporting Ukraine so that it can win this war," Habeck said.

The minister said additional aid must be determined jointly with Germany's allies. He said that Berlin will continue producing munitions for Gepard anti-aircraft guns and continue sending Iris-T systems.

Asked what could be considered a victory for Ukraine, Habeck argued that it was not up to Kyiv's allies to limit its scope.

"It would be careless and arrogant, almost cynical, of Germany, Europe and the Western world to tell Ukraine when it's been successful enough," Habeck said.

sdi/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)