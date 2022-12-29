3 decisions made under Ma Ying-jeou's presidency undermine Taiwan's defense capabilities: attorney

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid heated debates, Taiwan this week announced a decision to extend military service beginning in 2024. A lawyer is calling attention to three decisions made during the Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) administration that have had far-reaching, negative impacts on the country's defense capabilities.

In response to the heightened threat of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (Dec. 27) announced that mandatory military service would be extended to one year along with an increase in conscript pay. Taiwanese men born after 2004 will serve one year under the new plan. Reactions to the new conscription rule were mixed.

Attorney Lin Chih-chun (林智群) said on Wednesday (Dec. 29) that the government is making up for an earlier mistake made by the previous government that undermined the country's defense capabilities: axing the defense budget which undermined funding for submarines, terminating the development indigenous mid-range ballistic missiles, and reducing the mandatory military service from one year to four months.

The outspoken attorney described the three decisions as "shortsighted" due to Ma's illusion of peace with Beijing and that he was doing a favor for Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"In 2009, Taiwan was even close to bringing in China's police forces during Ma's presidency in the name of judicial cooperation to arrest criminals, but fortunately the plan was abolished amid public outcry," Lin added in another post.

In a congressional research report back in 2014, the U.S. Congress was concerned that Ma had failed to properly invest in defense despite Congress' bipartisan advice to budget 3% of GDP for that purpose. Furthermore, the Pentagon had warned that the PLA remained focused on Taiwan and advised that Taiwan's military should strengthen civilian control and rationalize arms acquisitions.