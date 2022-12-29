Taiwan FSC fines bank, cuts chief executive's salary over outages

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) is fining Cathay United Bank NT$12 million (US$390,000) and cutting the bank president’s salary by 30% for three months as punishment for breakdowns of the company’s electronic systems, reports said Thursday (Dec. 29).

The outages even affected cash registers and credit card payments at Costco supermarkets, and ATMs at Family Mart convenience stores, UDN reported.

Work to replace an aging power generator in a bank building in Taipei City’s Neihu District on Oct. 8 led to a shutdown of servers, leaving customers unable to access their online accounts or withdraw cash from ATMs, and making Cathay United credit cards useless for several hours. A similar incident occurred in early December, leading the FSC to issue a stern warning to the bank.

Thursday’s fine was the highest ever levied by the FSC on a bank, per UDN, while Cathay United President Alan Lee (李偉正) would have his monthly salary cut by 30% for three months running. The bank had already been fined NT$2 million in April for a previous spate of outages.