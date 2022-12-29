ARTERY MCU Family Provides Innovative Solutions for Smart Industry

HSINCHU, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past year filled with opportunities and challenges, ARTERY has increased research and development investments, enhanced communication with customers to provide better solutions, and obtained widespread recognition from its global consumers for its high-performance MCU products and first-class service. As COVID restrictions eased from the end of 2022, the global economy is expected to recover at a considerable rate, unleashing vitalities and potential of all industries.

When it comes to the Internet of Things (IoT), highly-integrated MCUs with high performance and flexibility at low power consumption are often used together with RF chips on environment monitoring equipment or smart devices, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and mmWave Radar, to perform complex data processing and algorithm. In the post-pandemic period, more accurate and precise household medical devices are required for the convenience of physiological signal monitoring, so as to help patients detect symptoms of chronic or latent diseases and take appropriate treatment. In such cases, MCU can be applied to guarantee high accurate operation of IoT devices in small-sized package and at low power consumption and low cost.

ARETRY has implemented mature applications in industry, especially the manufacturing industry, and provided solutions for technology industry customers. For example, traditional PLC requires more digital/analog converters or peripheral modules to support normal operation of heavy machines, while the storage memory is limited, which may incur high costs and manpower to replace or update such equipment. In response, ARTERY launched AT32 MCUs of various Flash and SRAM sizes with high-accuracy 12-bit ADC for data collection, multiple communication interfaces and multi-channel PWM to meet customer needs. ARTERY MCU products are classified as shown below.



AT32 MCUs

Value Line

The value-line MCUs are based on ARM® Cortex®-M4 32-bit core and featured with rich interfaces and functions, which can meet customer requirements of development cost at a comparable price of Cortex®-M0. These MCUs have high quality & flexibility and cost-effective performance, and are available in different packages, making it suitable for cost-conscious embedded applications, such as IoT nodes, optical modules, wireless charging, motor control, industrial automation, security, household appliances, electronic toys, robots, gaming and 5G. There are five value-line series and four of them have been launched, e.g. AT32F415, AT32F425, AT32F421 and AT32F4212. Specifically, AT32F4212 series features two operational amplifiers (OPA) and supports fast data acquisition, mixed signal processing, industrial control and motor applications. In addition, samples of AT32F423 series MCUs are to be available from February 2023.

Mainstream

The main stream MCUs are based on ARM® Cortex®-M4 32-bit core operating at a frequency of up to 240 MHz and incorporate effective instruction cycle and rich peripherals. These MCUs are highly competitive thanks to their high performance, high integration, cost-effectiveness and low power consumption, and are widely applied to industrial automation, motor control, IoT and consumer electronics to meet cost-conscious design and high computing speed requirements. There are four main stream series and three of them have been launched, e.g. AT32F413, AT32F403A and AT32F407. Specifically, AT32F407 series have compatible IEEE-802.3 10/100 Mbps Ethernet port controllers to help lowering device installation and layout cost. In addition, samples of AT32F405 series MCUs are to be available from the second half of 2023.

High Performance

There are two high-performance MCU series, e.g. AT32F435 and AT32F437. Both series are based on ARM® Cortex®-M4 32-bit core bringing about up to 288 MHz computing speed, and designed with rich peripherals, 3x high-speed (5.33 Msps) ADC engines and 2x DACs. Besides, AT32F437 series have compatible IEEE-802.3 10/100 Mbps Ethernet port controller to improve data transmission efficiency and stability. With advanced processing capability, high performance & flexibility and easy-to-use features, AT32F435 and AT32F437 series MCUs are the best options for applications requiring high computing speed and large storage memory. These two high-performance MCU series have been put into mass production and applied to industrial automation, motor control, IoT and consumer electronics.

Wireless BLE

The AT32WB415 series embeds a low-power radio that is compliant with Bluetooth Low Energy SIG specification 5.0 and granted with Bluetooth BQB Certification (Declaration ID: D059796). It contains rich communication interfaces, Bluetooth radio frequency (RF) transceiver and internal memories to help reducing system cost and PCB size, bringing more excellent solutions for various applications, such as consumer electronics, smart home and industrial IoT.

In the upcoming years, ARTERY will continue penetrating into diverse aspects of modern applications ranging from industry, smart manufacturing, IoT, consumer electronics, automobile, medical care and 5G, and make efforts to promote R&D of general-purpose MCUs, build a comprehensive microcontroller platform for ARM®-based Cortex®-M4/M0+, research and develop MCUs of different packages integrating DSP, FPU, large internal memories, rich peripherals and self-developed security library (sLib), as well as explore 28nm/40nm process to strengthen frequency efficiency, reduce power consumption and improve packages. In addition, ARTERY will provide a complete ecological chain to work with partners to promote more competitive products and expand MCU market channels, in a joint effort to explore intelligent technologies and reach a win-win situation.