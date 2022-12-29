The Global Amino Acid Surfactants Market is estimated to be USD 591.17 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1998.74 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.7%.

A variety of products use amino acid surfactants, which are essential ingredients for many products. They have high effectiveness at reducing surface tension. This makes them very useful for a wide range of applications. Some are manufactured using chemical methods, while others come from natural sources.

Company Coverage of Amino Acid Surfactants market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products, etc):

Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Sino Lion, Changsha Puji, Tinci, Croda, Clariant AG, Galaxy, Miwon Commercial Co., Ltd., Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals, Innospec, Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology, Delta, Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology, Solvay SA, Zschimmer & Schwarz, Toho Chemical Industry, Bafeorii Chemical, Berg + Schmidt, Taiwan NJC, Stepan, Berg Schmidt GmbH, Daito Kasei Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Market Segment by Types:

Glutamic acid Based Surfactant

Glycine Based Surfactant

Sarcosine Based Surfactant

Alanine Based Surfactant

Others

Market Segment by Applications:

Shower Gel

Facial Cleaner

Shampoo

Others

Market Segmentation: By Geographical Analysis:

• North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Australia)

• South America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and the Rest of South America)

• Middle East & Africa (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents: Amino Acid Surfactants Market:

Part 1: Overview of Amino Acid Surfactants Market

Part 2: Amino Acid Surfactants Carts: Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Part 3: Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

Part 4: Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Part 5: Market Driving Factor Analysis

Part 6: Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Part 7: Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Part 8: Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis

Part 9: Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

Part 10: Marketing Status Analysis

Part 11: Market Report Conclusion

